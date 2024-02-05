Lagos Civil Service Commission to Hold Annual Summit Thursday

The Lagos State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has concluded plans to host the second edition of its annual Summit from Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10, 2024.

A statement issued on Monday by the Commission said the Summit, themed; “Statutory Commissions/Boards as Catalysts in Repositioning the Public Service”, is part of efforts to engender uniformity & best practices in the Career Management of Officers in the Lagos State Public Service.

It added that it is also aimed at fostering standardisation of processes and procedures in the application of Establishment Guidelines in the State Public Service.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to declare the event open and deliver a Keynote Address.