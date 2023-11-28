Lagos Chief Faults Oba of Benin’s Claim That Binis Founded Lagos

The Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, has faulted the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for stating that the Binis founded Lagos.

The monarch made the claim on Sunday when he visited Lagos State and was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Oba Ewuare II said, “It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos. When some people will hear it now, they will go haywire, what is the Oba saying there again? But it is true. Go and check the records. Maybe not all over Lagos as we know it now but certain areas in Lagos, maybe the nucleus of Lagos, was founded by my ancestors. The Oba of Lagos will say so.”

Reacting to the monarch’s comment, Oshodi in a video shared online on Tuesday said the monarch’s comment was not true.

He said, “With all due respect to the Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, Sir may you live long.

“Point of correction Sir, Lagos was never founded by the Binis. I am glad that you said some parts of Lagos, not the entire Lagos. You are right, your ancestors settled on a small Island that was called Eko then, before the creation of Lagos. On this very Island, they never created it.

“The Island had been then before the arrival of your ancestors. Your ancestors only came and forcefully imposed a taxation system on transit with the traders on the land called Idu Ighoran whatever that means in Benin I do not know, but there has been other tribes on the Island before the creation of Lagos. Even before the creation of Eko.’

“We have the Awori’s, we have the Isheri’s, we have the Olofin’s, so many tribes have been on Lagos, or the modern Lagos now before the creation of Lagos State.”