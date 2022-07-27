Lagos Calls For Calm Of Motorists As Labour Protests, Shuts Down Ikeja

The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to remain calm despite the protest of the Labour Congress procession in Ikeja and its environs today.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the protest has hindered free vehicular movement from Ikeja Under Bridge, through Allen to Alausa, and other parts of Ikeja.

Oladeinde assured motorists that Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are already stationed at Junctions and major routes to manage movement during the protest.

The Transport Commissioner advised the motoring public to cooperate with the LASTMA Officials to minimize inconvenience in movement at this time.