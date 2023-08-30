Lagos Blue Line Train Service Begins September 4 – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has promised that as from September 4, citizens will start to enjoy the Lagos Blue Line Train service in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Wednesday when he took journalists on a free ride on the train to express the readiness of the service.

According to a post shared by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the second phase of the rail project will commence soon.

He posted, “Today, officials of @MetroLagos took journalists and media executives on a Lagos Blue Line Train ride to have a feel of what Lagosians would start to enjoy from September 4th, this year. This is a promise made and well delivered by Governor @jidesanwoolu. 2nd phase to begin soon.”

The Blue Line Rail will move from Marina to Mile 2.

From Tuesday, Partial passenger Operations will start from 6:30am to 10am. (Morning peak) the afternoon Peak, from 4pm to 9:30pm.

This Operations will start with 12 trips for 2 weeks which will be ramped up to 76 trips per day.