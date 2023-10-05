Lagos Blue Line Rail System Makes 350 Trips in First Month

The Lagos State Blue Line Rail system has undergone 350 trips and has moved over 75,000 people from their schools, homes, workplaces to different destinations since it commenced commercial service exactly one month ago.

This was disclosed on a post on X by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday.

He said, “Today after over 350 trips,with Zero incident, we have moved over 75,000 people from their homes, to their schools, workplaces, businesses and back home to their families and loved ones.

“With over 3.8 million Cowry cards collected so far, we are proud to say a Greater Lagos is indeed rising.

“Join us as we plan to increase the frequency of the trains and to move more people through our city in a safer, faster, efficient and more affordable way.”

The Red Line Rail system is nearing completion with major stations along its route almost completed.