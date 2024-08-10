Lagos Blue Line Rail Increases Trips to 72 Per Day

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will from Monday, 12th August 2024 upscale the number of trips from 54 to 72 per day.

The current schedule for Sunday operations remained unchanged, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo announced this weekend that Blue Line train riders will now travel between Marina and Mile in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

The implication is that there would be a train every 18 minutes both ways, thus allowing commuters to plan their trips. Besides, she announced a 25 per cent discount fare for commuters travelling within the off-peak period set at 10.00 am and 4.00 pm daily.

The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system off-peak periods and reduce transport spending.

The new timetables are available on LAMATA website, stations and our social media handles. The Blue Line commenced passenger operation on 4th September 2023 and has moved closed to two million passengers.