Lagos Begins Preparations For 2024 Budget

Ministry of Establishments and Training Announces Bilateral Discussions

The Ministry of Establishments and Training has announced its plans to commence bilateral discussions with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in preparation for the year 2024 Personnel Budget estimates of the State Government. This significant step towards the upcoming annual budget was confirmed in a release signed by Mr. Olawale Musa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Facilitating the Inclusion of State-Wide Personnel Cost

The purpose of these bilateral discussions is to facilitate the mandatory returns of the state-wide Personnel Cost to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget. These returns will be incorporated into the State’s annual budget for the year 2024. The Ministry of Establishments and Training aims to streamline the budgeting process and ensure accurate and comprehensive planning for personnel expenses.

Virtual Sensitisation Webinar to Enhance Personnel Budget Preparation

To support the MDAs in preparing their Personnel Budget, Mr. Musa informed that a virtual sensitisation webinar would be conducted. The webinar will cater to the needs of Accounting Officers, Directors of Admin and Human Resources, and their Schedule Officers. It will address frequently asked questions and provide guidance on essential aspects of Personnel Budget preparation.

In order to ensure effective participation, Mr. Musa emphasized that the Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of Ministries/Parastatals should lead their respective teams during the bilateral discussions. Failure to comply with this requirement would result in the MDAs being excluded from the discussion process.

Moreover, all MDAs are instructed to submit three copies of their Personnel Cost Details, prepared in Microsoft Excel format, both in hard and soft copies, at least 48 hours prior to their respective bilateral meetings. This advance submission will allow for proper vetting and analysis before the discussions take place.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Establishments and Training is responsible for the preparation and supervision of Personnel Cost Estimates of the State Government, as mandated by its statutory functions.

In conclusion, the State Government has initiated the necessary steps for the year 2024 budget preparations. The bilateral discussions with MDAs, coupled with the virtual sensitisation webinar and the submission of Personnel Cost Details, aim to ensure a comprehensive and well-planned Personnel Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.