Lagos Beats Dubai, Miami in List of 50 Best cities in 2024
Time Out, a renowned British media and hospitality company, has unveiled its latest rankings, placing Lagos as the 19th best city to visit globally. The assessment, based on a comprehensive survey involving over 20,000 urban residents worldwide, alongside insights from Time Out’s editorial team, highlights the city’s growing appeal on the international stage.
Key criteria used in the evaluation encompassed various facets of city life, including the quality and affordability of food, cultural richness, vibrant nightlife, the overall ambiance, strong community connections, access to green spaces, and historical landmarks, among other factors.
In collaboration with Potentia Insight, a reputable research firm, Time Out aimed to bolster the robustness and reliability of its survey methodology, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate portrayal of global city preferences.
The report, released on Tuesday, underscores Lagos’s emergence as a compelling destination, resonating with diverse audiences worldwide. Its vibrant culture, culinary diversity, and dynamic urban atmosphere have contributed to its favorable ranking, capturing the attention of travelers seeking enriching experiences.
Lagos’s ascent in the global rankings reflects not only its intrinsic charm but also its evolving status as a hub of innovation, creativity, and cultural exchange. The city’s ability to inspire and engage visitors, coupled with its rich historical heritage and modern amenities, positions it as a premier destination on the global tourism map.
As Time Out continues to spotlight the world’s most captivating cities, Lagos’s inclusion among the top 20 underscores its growing significance as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking memorable and immersive experiences.
The recognition by Time Out serves as a testament to Lagos’s enduring allure and its capacity to captivate and delight visitors from around the globe, further solidifying its reputation as a cosmopolitan city with boundless appeal.
See full list:
1. New York City, US
2. Cape Town, South Africa
3. Berlin, Germany
4. London, UK
5. Madrid, Spain
6. Mexico City, Mexico
7. Liverpool, UK.
8. Tokyo, Japan
9. Rome, Italy
10. Porto, Portugal
11. Paris, France
12. Mumbai, India
13. Lisbon, Portugal
14. Chicago, US
15. Manchester, UK
16. São Paulo, Brazil
17. Los Angeles, US
18. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
19. #Lagos, Nigeria
20. Melbourne, Australia
21. Naples, Italy
22. Singapore
23. Miami, US
24. Bangkok, Thailand
25. Lima, Peru
25. Budapest, Hungary
27. Beijing, China
28. Dubai, UAE
29. Montreal, Canada
30. Glasgow, UK
31. Sydney, Australia
32. Bueno Aires, Argentina
33. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
34. Manila, Philippines
35. Seoul, South Korea
36. Hanoi, Vietnam
37. San Francisco, US
38. Barcelona, Spain
39. Abu Dhabi, UAE
40. New Orleans, US
41. Philadelphia, US
42. Austin, US
43. Boston, US
44. Accra, Ghana
45. Marseille, France
46. Taipei, Taiwan
47. Istanbul, Turkey
48. Osaka, Japan
49. Hong Kong, China
50. Vancouver, Canada