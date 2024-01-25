Lagos Beats Dubai, Miami in List of 50 Best cities in 2024

Time Out, a renowned British media and hospitality company, has unveiled its latest rankings, placing Lagos as the 19th best city to visit globally. The assessment, based on a comprehensive survey involving over 20,000 urban residents worldwide, alongside insights from Time Out’s editorial team, highlights the city’s growing appeal on the international stage.

Key criteria used in the evaluation encompassed various facets of city life, including the quality and affordability of food, cultural richness, vibrant nightlife, the overall ambiance, strong community connections, access to green spaces, and historical landmarks, among other factors.

In collaboration with Potentia Insight, a reputable research firm, Time Out aimed to bolster the robustness and reliability of its survey methodology, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate portrayal of global city preferences.

The report, released on Tuesday, underscores Lagos’s emergence as a compelling destination, resonating with diverse audiences worldwide. Its vibrant culture, culinary diversity, and dynamic urban atmosphere have contributed to its favorable ranking, capturing the attention of travelers seeking enriching experiences.

Lagos’s ascent in the global rankings reflects not only its intrinsic charm but also its evolving status as a hub of innovation, creativity, and cultural exchange. The city’s ability to inspire and engage visitors, coupled with its rich historical heritage and modern amenities, positions it as a premier destination on the global tourism map.

As Time Out continues to spotlight the world’s most captivating cities, Lagos’s inclusion among the top 20 underscores its growing significance as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking memorable and immersive experiences.

The recognition by Time Out serves as a testament to Lagos’s enduring allure and its capacity to captivate and delight visitors from around the globe, further solidifying its reputation as a cosmopolitan city with boundless appeal.

See full list:

1. New York City, US

2. Cape Town, South Africa

3. Berlin, Germany

4. London, UK

5. Madrid, Spain

6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Liverpool, UK.

8. Tokyo, Japan

9. Rome, Italy

10. Porto, Portugal

11. Paris, France

12. Mumbai, India

13. Lisbon, Portugal

14. Chicago, US

15. Manchester, UK

16. São Paulo, Brazil

17. Los Angeles, US

18. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

19. #Lagos, Nigeria

20. Melbourne, Australia

21. Naples, Italy

22. Singapore

23. Miami, US

24. Bangkok, Thailand

25. Lima, Peru

25. Budapest, Hungary

27. Beijing, China

28. Dubai, UAE

29. Montreal, Canada

30. Glasgow, UK

31. Sydney, Australia

32. Bueno Aires, Argentina

33. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

34. Manila, Philippines

35. Seoul, South Korea

36. Hanoi, Vietnam

37. San Francisco, US

38. Barcelona, Spain

39. Abu Dhabi, UAE

40. New Orleans, US

41. Philadelphia, US

42. Austin, US

43. Boston, US

44. Accra, Ghana

45. Marseille, France

46. Taipei, Taiwan

47. Istanbul, Turkey

48. Osaka, Japan

49. Hong Kong, China

50. Vancouver, Canada