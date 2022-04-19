Lagos Band Military Check Points Around Tincan Port

As part of the Lagos State Government efforts to eliminate traffic gridlock and curb illegal extortion along the Apapa/Tin-Can port axis, the State Government has identified nine illegal checkpoints were trucks will no longer be allowed to be stopped. This is even as the State Government banned all military checkpoints along the port corridor in Lagos port area.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Government, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, the State Government said that trucks will no longer be stopped at checkpoints located at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 Under and Over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC corridor), NAGAFF Area B, RRS Marine Bridge, 7up, Fidelity Roundabout, Etisalat Roundabout (LPC axis) and RRS (TCIPC corridor).

According to the statement, “At a Stakeholder meeting with Transport Unions, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka declared that the State Government will enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortions and activities of miscreants along the corridor through Special Mobile Courts created to address the aforementioned challenges.

“Fayinka also explained that in streamlining the corridor, illegal extortion points will be disbanded and the agencies charged with the role of managing traffic flow along the axis have been clearly defined and assigned to prevent any illegal activity that can hinder the smooth port operations for all Stakeholders.

“The Transport Special Adviser further stated that Trucks will no longer be stopped for ETO at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 Under and Over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC corridor), adding that Truck movement will not be interfered with at NAGAFF, Area B, RRS Marine Bridge, 7up, Fidelity Roundabout, Etisalat Roundabout (LPC axis) and RRS (TCIPC corridor).

“Fayinka also revealed that the agreed checkpoints have been assigned to specific agencies. He explained further that some checkpoints will be manned by the NPA alone, while some other checkpoints will be assigned to NPA and the Lagos State Government. In the same vein, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Police Force will manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while Military checkpoints will no longer exist along the Port Corridors.

“The Transport Special Adviser however sounded a warning to unions and hoodlums extorting motorists along Tin-Can saying their activities will no longer be allowed on the corridors as they are also inimical to seamless traffic flow.

“The Special Adviser urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the new strategy and coordinate themselves accordingly as this will improve movement along the port access roads which will better economic activities.”