Lagos Authorities Ramp Up Crackdown on Banned Styrofoam Packs

Lagos State’s Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has announced a heightened effort in the crackdown on banned styrofoam food packs across markets in the region.

Wahab revealed that enforcement agencies within the ministry had intensified their operations, conducting raids on shops across several local government areas including Ikorodu, Mosan Okunola, Badagry, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo, Somolu, Eti-Ota East LCDA, Eti-Osa, and other parts of the state.

The seized styrofoam items were promptly evacuated to Marini TLS in Bolade, Oshodi, for incineration, ensuring proper disposal and environmental safety.

“We implore all Lagosians to cease the use, distribution, and sale of these banned styrofoam packs in all parts of the State,” urged Wahab, emphasizing the importance of compliance with environmental regulations.

The move comes as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate environmental degradation and promote sustainable practices. Authorities aim to curb the usage of styrofoam, which is known for its adverse effects on the environment, particularly its contribution to pollution and harm to wildlife.

Lagos residents are encouraged to embrace eco-friendly alternatives to styrofoam packaging, aligning with the broader global push towards environmental conservation and sustainability.