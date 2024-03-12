Lagos Athletes Win Gold, Silver for Nigeria at All African Games

Lagos’ Badminton player and current African Champion, Anuoluwapo Opeyori has soared to victory, clinching the first gold medal for Team Nigeria at the All African Games currently underway in Accra, Ghana.

Opeyori, a talented badminton player who was discovered and groomed in Lagos, dominated the competition, leaving his opponents behind to secure the Gold medal. Though he faced formidable competition from seasoned athletes, he displayed remarkable resilience and determination, showcasing exceptional skills to secure victory.

Opeyori was not the only Lagosian to shine in the badminton tournament. An Olympian, Godwin Olofua, another Lagos Badminton player delivered a stellar performance, securing the silver medal in badminton. Olofua’s exceptional performance adds to Nigeria’s growing medal count and showcases the depth of talent drawn from Lagos State to represent Nigeria at the All-African Games.

Opeyori had the day beating his compatriot, Godwin Olofua 2-1 (23/21, 17/21, 15/21) in the Finals to defend his Men’s Singles title and win Nigeria’s 1st Gold medal at the ongoing edition of Games in Accra, Ghana.

According to sports pundits, the impressive display of talent from these Lagos athletes is a testament to the State’s thriving sporting scene. It also highlights the support system that the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) had created for them to thrive.

Sports enthusiasts also believe the incredible victory of the duo has ignited widespread jubilation across Nigeria and set a positive tone for the Nigerian team’s performance at the All-African Games. Nigerians at home and abroad are cheering for Opeyori and Godwin, as well as the entire Nigerian contingent, hoping for more success in the competition.

In his reaction to the blistering performances of the Lagos-grown athletes, the Director-General of LSSC, Mr. Lekan Fatodu expressed immense pride in Opeyori and Godwin’s achievement. He said, “We are thrilled for Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olufua’s performance at the recent Games. Their dedication, talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence have culminated in these well-deserved gold and silver medals, respectively”.

“This win not only brings immense honour to Lagos State, but to all of Nigeria. It is an attestation to the incredible potential of our athletes and the commitment of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensuring an enabling environment and sports ecosystem for nurturing champions”.

“Anuoluwapo and Godwin’s victory serves as a powerful inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country. It demonstrates that with training, discipline and determination, dreams can become reality. We at the Lagos State Sports Commission are committed to providing continuous support to our athletes and fostering an environment where they can thrive”, Fatodu added.

With the Games still ongoing, anticipation for further success by Nigerian athletes is high. All eyes are now on Team Lagos as they lead the charge and strive to win more gold medals for Nigeria at the 13th All-African Games.

