Lagos Assembly Passes N2.267tn 2024 Budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has unanimously approved the N2.2 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill, a financial blueprint presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The legislative nod to the budget was granted during a Friday plenary presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, conveyed the development in a statement, shedding light on the pivotal details of the budget’s passage. Speaker Obasa, addressing the assembly, articulated the specifics of the bill, emphasizing the allocation of N952,430,566,998 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Recurrent Expenditure and N1,315,545,553,871 from the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure. The amalgamation of these figures culminated in a comprehensive budget size of N2,267,976,120,869 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The momentous decision unfolded as the budget report received its third reading on the floor of the House. The resounding approval underscores the legislature’s endorsement of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s financial roadmap for the upcoming year.

The sizable budget reflects the state’s commitment to addressing both recurrent and capital expenditure, aiming to facilitate comprehensive development initiatives. As Lagos grapples with the demands of a burgeoning population and diverse economic activities, the approved budget is poised to play a pivotal role in steering the state towards sustained growth and prosperity.