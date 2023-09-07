Lagos Assembly Confirms 15 Commissioners Nominated By Sanwo-Olu
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has confirmed the appointment of the commissioners nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The nominees are as follows:
Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Confirmed
Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi – Confirmed
Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi – Confirmed
Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola – Confirmed
Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem – Confirmed
Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe – Confirmed
Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada – Confirmed
Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare – Confirmed
Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho – Confirmed
Mr. Mosopefoluwa George – Confirmed
Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Confirmed
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Confirmed
Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Confirmed
Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Confirmed
Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Confirmed
The Speaker then directed the Clerk of the House to convey the list of confirmed nominees to Sanwo-Olu.