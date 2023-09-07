Lagos Assembly Confirms 15 Commissioners Nominated By Sanwo-Olu

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has confirmed the appointment of the commissioners nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The nominees are as follows:

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Confirmed

Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi – Confirmed

Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi – Confirmed

Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola – Confirmed

Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem – Confirmed

Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe – Confirmed

Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada – Confirmed

Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare – Confirmed

Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho – Confirmed

Mr. Mosopefoluwa George – Confirmed

Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Confirmed

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Confirmed

Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Confirmed

Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Confirmed

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Confirmed

The Speaker then directed the Clerk of the House to convey the list of confirmed nominees to Sanwo-Olu.