Lagos Arraigns Truck Driver for Discharging Sewage in Drain

A sewage truck driver (name withheld) was on Friday arraigned before a Magistrate Court Oshodi, for allegedly discharging sewage in a drain in the Amuwo Odofin Housing Estate, Mile 2.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government which arraigned the suspect after he was caught in the act.

According to a statement shared by Kunle Adeshina, the suspect has been remanded by the magistrate till Tuesday February 6 and faces a possible prison sentence or a fine of N500,000 in line with provisions of 2017 Environmental Management Protection Law

“The truck which allegedly discharges the sewage at the drain in front of Block 389 in the Amuwo Odofin Estate daily from 8pm till 5.30am has been impounded and detained at the Alausa Waste Water Treatment Plant.

“The Lagos State Waste Water Management Office also announced that the owner of the truck will additionally be arraigned before the Magistrate Court on Tuesday in addition to summoning the Association of Sewage Dislodgers to a meeting on Monday, February 5th, 2024.

“The agency has also put out surveillance on the identified black spots for illegal discharge in the State for arrest and prosecution of such offenders,” the statement concluded.