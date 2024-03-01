Lagos Approves Disparity in Palliatives Allowance Award to Teachers

Lagos State Government has removed the disparity in the payment of the N35,000 palliative allowance award to all teachers in the State.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun stated this during a stakeholders meeting between the officials of the Ministry and the executives of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)

The Commissioner informed the Nigeria Union of Teachers leadership that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the disparity of paying N20,000 to primary school teachers as against N35,000 to other Civil Servants in the State should be removed.

The Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers led by Comrade Hassan Akintoye appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for the gesture and stated that the complaints of teachers would be assuaged by this decision. He appreciated the Government of Lagos State for its love for teachers and the development of education. The Leadership also reiterated its total support to the State and pledged to continue to assist the administration in fulfilling its vision for quality teaching and learning in Lagos State.

In December 2023, the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved a wage award of 35,000 to all civil servants in the State. The wage award is a palliative allowance to provide succour while the national minimum wage is being reviewed.

LASG