Lagos APC Leader Ramota Bankole Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage

Alhaja Ramota Bankole, former Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has passed away in Mecca.

Bankole, a prominent figure among Lagos APC women leaders from the Epe Division, died while performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The news was confirmed by Seye Oladejo, the party’s Publicity Secretary in Lagos State. He described Bankole as a dedicated and committed member of the APC, highlighting her significant contributions to the party.

He said in a statement, “Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader. The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women’s participation in politics. May her precious soul be in peace.”