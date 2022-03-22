Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion For Commissioning Of New Lagos Airport Terminal

The Lagos State Government has announced alternative routes for motorists due to the scheduled commissioning of the newly built terminal for the Muritala Muhammed International Airport between 8.00 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022.

A release by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said motorists from Apapa/Oshodi will be diverted through Agege Motor Road to link PWD in order to connect Works Road or General Adeyinka Adebayo Road to access Oba Akinjobi inward Ikeja General Hospital and connect Local Airport through the Underpass.

In the same vein, the Commissioner implored motorists on Agege Motor Road to link Charity by the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre on the service lane and make a U-turn at Cappa/Bolade axis inwards Sogunle to access PWD in continuation of their journey.

Oladeinde further stated that Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony would also be open for motorists to link the Local Airport and access Muritala Muhammed Airport, adding that road users can also go through the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Gbagada to connect Ikorodu Road/Maryland to reach the Airport.

Commending Lagosians for their continued support and cooperation, the Commissioner assured that Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground along the alternative routes to help motorists navigate their movement to ensure free flow of traffic in the axis.