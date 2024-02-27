Lagos Announces Third Mainland Bridge Closure for Repairs

The Lagos State Government has released notification for the planned total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The total closure which is to allow the contractor execute a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge will affect both bounds of the carriageways from 12 noon on Wednesday, 28th to 12 noon on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

Consequently, all road users are advised to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge would not be open to traffic for 24-hours.

While thanking the general public for their patience and cooperation, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi assured that the Traffic Management Officials will be on ground to manage traffic and minimise inconveniences.