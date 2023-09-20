Lagos Allocates N375m for Scholarship, Bursary Awards

In a significant gesture aimed at bolstering the educational pursuits of Lagos State indigenes, Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given the green light for the disbursement of N375,455,000.00 (Three Hundred And Seventy-Five Million, Four Hundred And Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) to finance both Fresh and Subsequent Scholarship and Bursary awards. This generous allocation seeks to ease the financial burdens faced by Lagos residents pursuing higher education across the nation.

During a recent meeting with key stakeholders, Abdur-Rahman Lekki, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, unveiled this remarkable development.

Mr. Lekki highlighted Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering dedication to advancing education in Lagos State. The Governor’s vision is to make education accessible, affordable, and sustainable, as demonstrated by the prompt allocation of these funds.

He reiterated the government’s deep concern for the youth and their educational journey, emphasizing its commitment to providing accessible and affordable education, irrespective of the economic challenges faced by the country.

Breaking down the allocation, Abdur-Rahman Lekki provided a detailed breakdown. N164,500,000.00 (One Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Thousand Naira) is allocated for the 2021/2022 Fresh Scholarship Award for Undergraduate, Masters & PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate & PhD, 2022/2023 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate & PhD recipients, and the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards.

Additionally, an allocation of N210,955,000.00 (Two Hundred and Ten Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) has been approved for the 2021/2022 Fresh Bursary Award for Undergraduates and Law School (Batch B), 2021/2022 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates, and 2022/2023 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates.

Mr. Lekki assured waiting beneficiaries that funds will be promptly disbursed once the necessary administrative processes are completed.

He also informed the public that applications for the Year 2022/2023 Fresh Scholarship and Bursary Awards have been successfully concluded, with Academic and Indigenship Verification Processes scheduled to commence. Students are encouraged to regularly check their emails for updates.

As part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s “T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda,” the Lagos State Scholarship Board is set to introduce Special Categories of Scholarships, targeting the Poor and Vulnerable, as well as People Living With Disabilities. This aligns with the intensified emphasis on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality, and Youth in the coming four years.

Mr. Lekki proudly acknowledged that the Lagos State government has a long history of subsidizing education within the state, utilizing bursaries and scholarships to support both indigenes and residents in achieving their educational aspirations. This tradition dates back to 1968 when the Board was first established.

The Lagos State Scholarship Board remains unwavering in its commitment to efficiently administer bursary and scholarship awards, striving to make higher education accessible to all.