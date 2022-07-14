Lagos Airlifts Another Batch Of Christian Pilgrims

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) on Wednesday airlifted the second batch of 150 pilgrims to the Holy Land of Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan.

Speaking to the intending pilgrims at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Sewedo Oluseyi Whenu, admonished the participants to represent their families, Lagos, Nigeria, and the body of Christ well while abroad saying, “It is a spiritual journey ordained by God for you to seek His Face for yourself, family, Lagos, and Nigeria”.