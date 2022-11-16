LAGESC Warns Of Fake Whatsapp Account Impersonating Boss

The general public has been advised to disregard any messages from a WhatsApp account imposing as the Corps Marshal, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI), CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd) with intent to unlawfully solicit, offer dubious offers with false gratification, advertisements of fictitious job openings meant to misrepresent the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) in bad light.

LAGESC said while it works with its I.T experts to retrieve the account of the Corps Marshal, “we advise Lagosians to be cautious of messages deemed to emanate from the Corps Marshal or the Agency at large.”

“LAGESC remains the premier environmental enforcement Agency of the State and any information meant for the general public will be routed through our official Facebook (Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps), Twitter (@LAGESCOfficial) and Instagram (@lagescofficial) channels.

“Forthwith, any messages which emanate from the CM’s hacked WhatsApp account be reported via Direct Messages to our social media channels .or mentioned under any of our posts for onward confirmation and subsequent debunking.

“The Corps Marshal or the Agency by extension will not be liable for any misrepresentation, fraud or fictitious job openings transmitted to the general public to unlawfully solicit for monies.”