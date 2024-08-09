LAGESC Ramps Up Efforts to Eradicate Street Trading with New Taskforce

In a renewed effort to address the persistent issue of street trading, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has announced the formation of a specialized taskforce dedicated to tackling this menace across the state.

Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (Rtd), the Corps Marshal, made this announcement during a stakeholder engagement session with representatives from the Lagos Central Senatorial District, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving the state’s environmental goals.

The new taskforce to be constituted, he said, will actively patrol various parts of Lagos to enforce the state’s strict ban on street trading and hawking, which are prohibited under existing environmental laws.

According to Cole, this move is crucial to restoring order and ensuring that public spaces are used appropriately. “Street trading and hawking remain banned, and we are taking significant steps to enforce these laws across every nook and cranny of Lagos,” Cole stated.

He states that in addition to the taskforce’s operations, LAGESC has been conducting regular enforcement activities, particularly focusing on the state’s pedestrian bridges and the efforts have led to the arrest and prosecution of numerous miscreants who had taken over the bridges, deterring their use by the general public.

Cole noted that cleaning up these bridges is part of a broader strategy to reclaim public spaces for the safety and benefit of Lagosians.

He highlighted the critical role of environmental sanitation in daily life, noting that it is essential for the well-being and livelihood of the community.

The Corps Marshal underscored that the responsibility for maintaining a clean environment does not rest solely with the government alone but is a collective duty that requires the active participation of all citizens.

“A cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos is a goal that can only be achieved with the cooperation of every resident,” he emphasized.

The Corps Marshal also called on residents to be vigilant and proactive in reporting any waste-related issues and the activities of individuals who contribute to environmental degradation. “We need the community’s help in identifying and reporting those who are involved in unwholesome practices that harm our environment,” he urged.

As part of the state’s comprehensive strategy, LAGESC has intensified its crackdown on traders and hawkers who illegally display their goods in traffic, on road verges, and in other unauthorized spaces. Cole reiterated that these actions are necessary to eliminate the environmental nuisances caused by such activities and to promote a cleaner, more orderly Lagos.

This latest initiative of a task force to be constituted by the agency is part of Lagos State’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability and urban order, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to activities that compromise public safety and cleanliness.