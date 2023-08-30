Lagdo Dam: NEMA Moves To Avert Disaster In River Benue Communities

Following the release of water from Lagdo Dam and the likely impacts on States and communities along River Benue, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has convened Emergency Coordination Forum of disaster management stakeholders to review the situation and related issues with view to take necessary actions.

The meeting was held in Abuja today Wednesday 30th August 2023.

Addressing participants, Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed said it was convened for critical stakeholders to come together to strategize and ensure that the release donot cause much negative impacts on the lowlying communities along the states that would be affected

He reassured that NEMA will work with other partners to provide succour including food and non-food items to affected people in IDP camps and host communities while building their resilience through livelihood supports, especially with the distribution of agricultural inputs

In his presentation, Director General Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) Engr Clem Onyeaso Eze said the release of excess water which managers of Lagdo Dam started on 14th August 2023 was stopped on 28th August 2023.