Lady Cuts Manhood of 75-year-old Suspected R*pist in Adamawa

A 75-year-old man, identified as Daniel Jaja, has been arrested by the police for attempting to rape a 25-year-old lady who visited him in Mukuvinyi Village, Hong local government area, Adamawa State.

According to a statement by the Adamawa State Police Command, the suspect invited the victim to his house and suddenly advanced forcefully to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her until she resisted.

The command said investigation done so far revealed that the victim used a razor blade to cut the erect penis of the suspect to prevent him from raping her.

The command revealed that the suspect sustained serious injury and is now on admission in a hospital receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of police CP Afolabi Babatola who frowns at the ugly incident have directed the officer in charge of family support unit of the command to take over investigation and ensures dilligent prosecution.

“The Police Boss equally calls on members of the public particularly those in Villages to give timely information to police especially against criminally minded elements who are in the habit of Committing Crimes against Genders,” the statement concluded.