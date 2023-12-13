Lady Commits Suicide Hours After Boyfriend’s Death

Adamawa State Police Command has announced the death of a lady identified as Florence Vandi, who committed suicide by consuming a liquid substance suspected to be “Otapiyapiya” on December 12.

In a statement on Wednesday, the command said. “Late Florence, an indigent of Michika LGA, who resides at Viniklang in Girei Local Government Area, ended her life by consuming the local substance protesting the death of her boyfriend”.

“The deceased made the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface, who died after a brief illness while receiving treatment at the Hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a Health Worker attached to Girei Primary Health Care Centre. 3/4

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, who expressed sadness over the incident, advised members of the public to avoid taking laws into their hands and report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the police,” the statement read in part.