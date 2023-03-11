Ladoja Snubs Makinde, Backs Folarin For Oyo Gov

Former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, has backed the All Progressives Congress candidate, Teslim Folarin, against the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde, ahead of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

According to Ladoja, Makinde failed to back members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in the National Assembly election of February 25, causing their failure in the election.

The former governor called for support for Folarin while addressing his supporters at a meeting in the state.

“And this is not about the history of Oyo state, but also about the history of the person in power. We saw an example of this in Osun state.

“Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has only been in power for three months, yet he was able to clear all the House of Representatives and Senatorial seats for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just concluded national assembly election.

“And then, we have to know that Osun state is in a peculiar position because it is the root of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect. After Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, picked the PDP House of Representatives and senatorial candidates to represent the state at the national assembly, he didn’t offer any form of support to them.

“He didn’t spend money to support them or gave out a word to the citizens for any single one of them. Even God detests actions that are unfair and unjust.

“So when Saturday, March 18 comes, please, leave all you’re doing and go out to cast your votes for Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.”

Daily Trust reported that he also announced the defection of Adebisi Olopoeniyan; a grassroot politician and erstwhile pillar of the Oyo PDP to the camp of APC.

He added that the New Nigeria people’s Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) chapters of Oyo state have adopted Teslim Folarin as their preferred governorship candidate.

He concluded by appealing to all his loyalists to cast their vote for Folarin and also pleaded for forgiveness from anyone who might be aggrieved with him ( Folarin).

“Please, I’m appealing to my loyalists to cast their votes for Folarin in the forthcoming gubernatorial election. In addition, I want everyone to forgive him of whatsoever he might have done in time past,” Ladoja added.