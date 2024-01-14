Lack of Confidence With Mature Ladies Makes Me Defile Minors – Suspect

A 30-year-old suspect identified as Abubakar Yakubu, has confessed that he defiled two minors in Limawa area of Minna, Niger State capital, because he lacked confidence to approach mature ladies.

Yakubu’s victims are reported to be within the ages of six and eight years, whom he lured with a token of N50,000.

This was disclosed by the Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Damian, while the suspect was paraded at the Niger State Police headquarters in Minna.

Damian said, “On 2/1/2024 at about 1700hrs, based on information received, the Crack Squad arrested one Abubakar Yakubu, 30yrs, of Limawa area of Minna, suspected of assaulting minor girls within the community sexually”.

He explained that, “during preliminary investigation, the suspect narrated that he was a tricycle rider and that he had been having carnal knowledge of two minor girls within the community.

“He also confessed that he usually lured the little girls into his house with a token of fifty naira or one hundred naira since last year.

“He mentioned two other girls he attempted to have the same act with, including one of his relatives whom he has been trying to defile.”