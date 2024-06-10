Labour Unions May Resume Strike Tuesday

Organised Labour has warned that the one-week grace period given to the Federal Government will expire at midnight on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have set this deadline for the government and National Assembly to address workers’ demands.

Chris Onyeka, Assistant General Secretary of the NLC, highlighted this on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief show on Monday. He indicated that if the government fails to act by the deadline, both the NLC and TUC will convene to decide on resuming the nationwide industrial action that was temporarily suspended last week.

The unions are pressing for urgent responses to their demands, emphasizing the significance of meeting the deadline to avoid further disruption.

The NLC Official said, “The Federal Government and the National Assembly have the call now. It is not our call. Our demand is there for them (the government) to look at and send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly, and for the National Assembly to look at what we have demanded, the various fact of the law, and then come up with a National Minimum Act that meets our demands.

“If that does not meet our demand, we have given the Federal Government a one-week notice to look at the issues and that one week expires tomorrow (Tuesday). If after tomorrow, we have not seen any tangible response from the government, the organs of the Organised Labour will meet to decide on what next.”

When asked what the decision of Labour would be should the government insists on ₦62,000, he said, “It was clear what we said. We said we are relaxing a nationwide indefinite strike. It’s like putting a pause on it. So, if you put a pause on something and that organs that govern us as trade unions decide that we should remove that pause, it means that we go back to what was in existence before.”