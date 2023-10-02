Labour to Announce Suspension of Indefinite Nationwide Strike

Organised Labour has decided to halt its planned nationwide indefinite strike, marking a significant development following closed-door negotiations with Federal Government representatives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

The decision to suspend the strike was reached during a four-hour meeting between Labour leaders and government officials. NLC President, Joe Ajaero, addressed the press after the meeting and revealed that the N25,000 wage increase announced by President Bola Tinubu in his Independence Day broadcast would now apply universally, extending beyond “low-grade workers.”

Leaders from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) intend to convene with worker union bodies throughout the country to formally announce the decision to suspend the nationwide indefinite strike.