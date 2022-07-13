Labour Perm Sec Urges Retired Staff To Continue Serving Nation

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom S. Daju, mni, has enjoined the retired staff of the Ministry to keep serving the nation with the experience and expertise they accumulated while still in service.

Daju spoke in Abuja at the send-off ceremony organised for retired officers of the Skills Development and Certification department of the Ministry.

She noted that the invaluable experience garnered by the retired officers in the course of serving the nation, could still be ploughed back into the system to keep building the nation.

The Permanent Secretary stated, “You have worked tirelessly to move the Ministry towards achieving its set goals and mandate. In doing this, you have gathered priceless experience from which others have benefitted.

“We therefore implore you to honour our invitations, whenever you are called upon in the near future to serve in areas where your wealth of experience can be tapped to add value to the Department in particular and the Ministry in general.”

She congratulated the officers on their retirement, and contributions to nation-building, and prayed for strength, wisdom and opportunities for them to use their expertise for the continued service of the nation and humanity.

Earlier, the Head of Skills Development and Certification department, Dr Tiza Chiila Shaakaa, stated that the occasion was to honour and celebrate their colleagues, as they bowed out of service.

He commended the retired officers for their numerous achievements, and their contributions to the department and the Ministry, as well as their meritorious service to the nation.