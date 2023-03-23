Labour Party’s Mandate Stolen – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said the mandate of the Labour Party in the presidential and Enugu state governorship elections were stolen.

Peter Obi was the LP presidential candidate. He came third in the February 25 contest.

However, Okonkwo, who speaks for his campaign council, alleged that the LP was rigged out in the election and also the Enugu governorship election.

He wrote, “Cowards die many times before their death – Julius Caesar. Abia’s Returning Officer refused to be intimidated and refused to announce the rigged result. At the same time, Enugu Returning Officer confessed that he was given a figure to announce by the corrupt Abuja INEC officials, and he ‘moomooishly’ announced what was given to him, which was supposed to be a Professor and somebody’s father.

“God forbid!! God save our country. They stole our presidential mandate, and now they stole our gubernatorial mandate. By the grace of God, we will recover all.

“I have received assurances from Chijioke Edeoga that he will reclaim his mandate. Evil will never triumph over good. Congratulations to the Obidients for winning Enugu State. INEC is already known as a rotten organisation worldwide with a rotten head. Their declaration is as useless as the organisation under Mahmood. In God we trust”, he posted.