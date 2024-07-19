Labour Party Suspends Hilda Dokubo as Rivers Chairman Amidst Allegations

Hilda Dokubo, Chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, has been suspended by her ward in Asari Toru Local Government Area.

The suspension was confirmed in a letter addressed to the Labour Party Chairman of Asari Toru LGA. The letter, dated July 15, was signed by several ward officials, including Chairman Ajalamonia Ibama, Secretary Lole Amacheer, Treasurer Emmanuel Ibamathe, Women Leader Osaki Dieypiriye, and Publicity Secretary Osaki Dokubo.

The decision to suspend Dokubo came after an emergency meeting of the ward’s executive committee. The suspension was later ratified by the Asari Toru LGA Executives on July 18. The ward officials cited allegations of financial misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of party regulations as reasons for their action. They claimed that a thorough investigation into these allegations had uncovered substantial evidence against Dokubo.

The Labour Party’s state chapter has yet to comment on the suspension or the allegations leveled against Dokubo. This development marks a significant moment in Rivers State politics, highlighting internal conflicts within the Labour Party’s local structures. The impact of Dokubo’s suspension on the party’s operations and political strategies in Rivers State remains to be seen.