Labour Party Speaks on Plans to Dump Obi

The Labour Party’s Directorate on Mobilization and Integration has refuted claims that Peter Obi will be dropped as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election. This response follows social media reports suggesting that the Directorate had reconciled with the Apapa-led faction and agreed to field a different candidate.

In a statement signed by Director General Marcel Ngogbehei, Deputy Director of Media and Communications Aju Elumelu, and Deputy Director of Strategic Engagement Sheikh Rufai Al-Saddiq, the Directorate dismissed these claims as unfounded.

Ngogbehei acknowledged ongoing efforts to reconcile aggrieved factions within the party but clarified that no decisions have been made regarding the 2027 presidential candidate.

The statement read, “The Leadership and members of our great Party recognises the importance of this great admonition based on our African culture of ensuring peaceful coexistent among Brothers and acknowledging the fact that there’s a bigger target – liberating Nigeria from the shackles of greedy politicians and building a Nation that protects the interest of its citizens.

“The Party has decided to follow a peaceful approach to resolving the internal misunderstanding.

“This effort within the Labour Party and its successes has elicited different reactions; and also, we have seen an attempt by the opposition to make a false spin for their own selfish interest, misinforming the general public with the aim of causing more crisis in our Party.

“For the records, this Directorate was setup to facilitate reconciliation and help mobilize and integrate Labour Party stakeholders toward electoral victory for our Presidential Candidate H.E Peter Obi come 2027.

“The Party Leadership recognised the need for unity and cohesion within the Party as a requirement for internal party stability and improving the winning chances of H.E Peter Obi in the coming 2027 elections.

“We have reached out through various channels to different stakeholders and discussions are still ongoing on various fronts; and we are also making great successes in this endeavour.

“To misconstrue this effort as against our presidential candidate is unfortunate and we can’t help those with this mindset. But to set the records straight, HE Peter Obi remains our Presidential Candidate for 2027 as ratified and all the Party Leadership are behind him and committed to his message of a New Nigeria.”