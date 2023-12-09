Labour Party Not Part of Any Merger – Spokesman

The Labour Party has said it has not endorsed the new coalition of concerned political parties that was launched earlier this week.

A report(not by Concise News) had it that a group of seven opposition political parties formed a new coalition tagged the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties.

In a statement on Saturday, the LP said it was not represented at the meeting and therefore couldn’t have been part of the coalition as suggested by the publication.

The statement was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

It read in part, “The publication we can confirm quoted one of our officials out of context by giving a false impression that Labour Party endorsed the coalition.

“We have continued to posit that the Labour Party is still undergoing a Post Morten of the 2023 general election and until after the exercise, we will not be in a hurry to join the fray of any political arrangement.

“However, we will continue to participate in select meetings of like minds where issues arising from the last general elections are discussed with intentions to propose plausible solutions to developments that are threats to our democracy.

“Labour Party is interested in leading discussions on electoral reforms in Nigeria. We will like to find a lasting solution where a President of Nigeria with a population of over 200 million emerge with less that 9 million votes, and with less than 10 percent of registered voters.

“Labour Party is also interested in finding a lasting solution to a situation where the courts have usurped powers of the electorate. It is frustrating that after all the stress involved in elections on the sides of both the candidates and the electorate, and after securing electoral victories at the polls, 3 or 5 individuals gleefully upturn the verdict of the people on the alter of some unfounded technicalities. That is not what democracy preaches.

“On that note, our party will support a meeting or conferences of opposition political parties in Nigeria which will brainstorm together for the purpose of championing a brand of democracy which will yield power to the people and not to some anti democratic elements.”