Labour Party Leaders Meet Sanwo-Olu Ahead Of Lagos Gov Poll

Leaders of the Labour Party in Lagos have met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

According to the leaders, they believe in the track record of the Lagos governor just as they declared support for his ambition ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

Speaking during the visit, leader of the Labour Party chieftains, comrade Chibuzor Ofoegbu, said, “The last four years of Governor Sanwo-Olu has been productive and has witnessed massive infrastructural transformation as well economic development.

[b]“We are convinced on his capacity to record more developmental strides if re-elected on March 11.”

Earlier in his remarks, the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, while thanking the Labour Party leaders for rising above partisan interest and recognising the good works of the governor, said “Lagos is very vital and strategic for the nation’s economy.”

According to him, “as the most populous state of the federation and the state with the highest revenue generation capacity, it requires continuity of trusted hand like Sanwo-Olu to remain in developmental streak,” urging all well meaning residents to vote for APC candidates in the election.