Labour Party Lawmakers Make Me Unhappy – Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Pat Utomi, has expressed disappointment at the lawmakers on the platform of the party.

This was as he called on the Labour Party lawmakers to show integrity and understand the sorry state of democracy in the country.

In a terse statement on X, Utomi said, “It is clear Nigeria’s problems are significantly self inflicted. Only truth can heal it. May be the Patriots can come together with select NGOs to convoke an elite truth summit. The evidence of source of our ruin surrounds us. Can throwing them overboard like for Jonah save us.

“We cannot call for a new way and not show example with our actions. I have been unhappy with many Labour Party Lawmakers conduct. The Party must show integrity and understanding of the fact that Nigeria and its democracy are both failing because of the failure of the parties.

“It is not by accident that we are pushing for an expanded and consolidated party , not merger of chaff, a platform rooted in the people, it’s working and entrepreneurial grassroots. To be less is to be like salt that has lost saltiness and has to be thrown out.

“To be taken seriously the Labour Party must develop a clear worldview rooted in productive workers who share in the gains of their rising productivity and an entrepreneurial peoples capitalism like in Taiwan of 24m people with 1.5m SMEs.embedded in merit and transparency

“This worldview must go with a set of values that all who seek to belong will have to subscribe to. Current leaders who cannot adapt must step away. Next must be a national strategy that can sustain growth even in a time of change like now with the ascendancy of Deglobalization.”