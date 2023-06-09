Labour Party Lawmaker Godwin Ogar Praises Tinubu’s Intelligence

Godwin Ogar, the recently elected House of Representatives member on the Labour Party platform, has expressed admiration for President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his intelligence and dedication to serving Nigeria.

Ogar, representing Abia State, shared his thoughts during an interview with journalists following a meeting between elected federal lawmakers and Tinubu at the State House. The purpose of the meeting was to address the ongoing leadership crisis in the National Assembly.

In his remarks, Ogar subtly distanced himself from his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is currently challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

Ogar’s comments indicated his appreciation for Tinubu’s qualities and suggested a shift in his personal support.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Amobi said, “Well, I can tell you that today is my best day, today I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my President talking. In fact I never knew that this man is so intelligent. I never knew that this man is so prepared to serve this country.

“I saw the love, I saw the character, I saw the charisma, the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation. So I’m so glad that the meeting we have today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilised house. Now, even without talking to us again, we’ve agreed that we are going towards the government decision. Not minding, I’m of Labour Party.

“As at now, the party is not the issue; we’re talking about building the Nation, we’re talking about the unity of the nation.”