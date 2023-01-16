Labour Party Is Our Biggest Problem In South-East – Saraki

Peter Obi’s Labour Party, LP, according to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, poses the largest threat to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the nation’s South-East.

In an appearance with Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday, Saraki made this comment.

He said, “South-South is a strong PDP area. We will do very well in South-South, South-East, the challenge we have there, of course, is Labour.

“But we will still do well in the South-East and take our 25 per cent. We will do well in North Central, we will do well in North-West and North-East,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President has insisted that the PDP will win four political zones – North-West, North-East, South-South and North-Central during the election.

“We need four zones. By the time you have four zones, you will win the election.

“The four zones that we will win are North-west, North-east, South-south and North-central, and we will take our 25 per cent more than 24 states. There is no doubt about that,” he added.