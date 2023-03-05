Labour Party Highers 20 SANs For Obi

The Labour Party has hired 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, to help retrieve the mandate believed to have been stolen from its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Report has it that the SANs were drawn from different chambers and are currently being furnished with results of the 2023 presidential election which the Independent National Electoral Commission stated that Obi lost to the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the LP flag bearer, who got 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

However, the PDP and LP candidates, in separate press conferences, vowed to challenge the results in court.

They’ve since been granted access to the election materials.

Meanwhile, the APC has also vowed to go to court to defend its mandate on the grounds that there are evidence against its opponent, which point to the fact that they cheated in the election.