Labour Party Group Says Lagos Chairman Working For Tinubu

A support group of the Labour Party has accused the party’s chairman in Lagos State, Kayode Salako, of working for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The group identified as Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization 2023 Movement made this known on Twitter.

“Labour Party Chairman in Lagos Kayode Salako is working for Tinubu. We must root him out of the party,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Salako has said his utmost goal for running the Labour Party in Lagos, is to win elections.

“If I can’t win elections, then it is not worth it,” he said.

He continued, “If a political party is existing, but can’t win elections, it won’t only be called an unserious party.He told the gathering my mission as the new chairman of the LP in Lagos, is to coordinate the party to win elections.

”The utmost goal of the executives for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, is to run the party well and make sure it becomes the next ruling party in Lagos.

“I do not believe in impossibilities. It is possible and it is doable! The divine grace of God that is upon the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Gregory OBI, right now can make it happen.

“My utmost goal for running the LP in Lagos, is to win elections. If I can’t win elections, then it is not worth it.”

He added, “I want my name to be written in gold in the book of Nigeria’s history, as that son of a nobody, who came, ruled his party well, and for about the first time, he won elections in Lagos State.

“My mission is to win elections for my party. That is the place, where my fulfilment will ever lie as the chairman of the Labour Party in the state,” added.