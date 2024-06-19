Labour Party Faults Tinubu’s Comments on Poverty

The Labour Party has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks on poverty, accusing him of trivializing the hardships faced by Nigerians.

Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, expressed the party’s disappointment, stating that Tinubu’s comments mock the plight of the poor. According to Ifoh, the President’s assertion that Nigerians are not the only ones experiencing poverty misses the mark and ignores the unique challenges faced by the country’s citizens.

Ifoh reminded President Tinubu of his responsibility to alleviate poverty, emphasizing that his election was intended to address and reduce economic hardships, not exacerbate them. He called on the President to focus on policies and actions that would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of the Nigerian populace.

According to him: “We are disappointed but not surprised by the comments made by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu about the excruciating poverty his administration’s policies have unleashed on Nigerians since he took office over a year ago.

“It was to say the least disheartening to hear Mr. President mock his citizens by saying Nigerians are not the only ones facing poverty.

“Assuming but not conceding that what he said is true, Nigerians who are at the receiving end of his harsh economic policies don’t need to be reminded about the pain and hunger they have been forced to live with by the very people who put them in that situation in the first place.

“May be this administration needs to be reminded that it was elected to reduce if not eliminate poverty, hunger and disease but what we have seen is an obsession with opulence.

“We are yet to get over the billions appropriated for the renovation of the President and Vice President’s lodges, now we hear they want new jets to join the Presidential fleet.”