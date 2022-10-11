Labour Party Disowns Campaign Rally Timetable

The Labour Party has dissociated itself a campaign rally timetable being circulated in the media.

According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Arabambi Abayomi, the timetable didn’t emanate from the party.

He said in a statement, “Labour Party’s attention has been drawn to a purported OBI -DATTI presidential campaign rallies timetable in circulation.

“I hereby deny the authenticity of this campaign council programme, as Labour Party’s leadership is not aware of it,” he said.

Abayomi added that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has also not authorised anyone to issue any campaign programme.

“Likewise, no one from the Campaign Council has sought the nod of the party’s leadership over the same subject matter,” the LP spokesman said