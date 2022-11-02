Labour Party Denies Chairman’s Resignation

The Labour Party has urged the general public to disregard reports(Not by The PUNCH) that its National Chairman, Julius Abure, has resigned from the position.

In a terse statement on Wednesday, the party said the news which also alleged that Abure dumped the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was a lie concocted by the opposition.

“Please disregard the news going round that our National Chairman has resigned and dumped Peter Obi. It is a lie from the opposition. We are set to take back Nigeria come 2023,” the party said.