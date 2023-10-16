Labour Party Defends Obi Against Apapa, Arabambi

The Labour Party (LP) has responded to claims and attacks against its presidential candidate in the concluded 2023 election, Peter Obi, by Abayomo Arabambi and Lamidi Apapa.

The party’s response was made known at a press conference by the Spokesman for the Obi-Datti Media, Yusuf Tanko.

Tanko said, “I have called you this afternoon to bring to your notice some unbecoming and vexatious attitude in the public space that is, unfortunately dragging some media houses along. Some political hirelings, buccaneers indulging in menial work of character assassination have lately been let loose dubiously ostensibly to soil the name of our Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. At the forefront of these malicious hatchet jobbers, is Dr Abayomi Arambabi, who dubiously continues even to identify himself as a member and Publicity Secretary of Labour Party when he knows he is not a member of the party.

After a series of judgments from the Supreme Court of Nigeria concerning the Labour Party, everything about fictionalization and crisis in the party was laid to rest.

But to our greatest shock in the party, many media houses continued to link expelled non-members of the party as members trying unsuccessfully and needlessly to create a wrong impression about the party.

“Chief Lamidi Apapa and Arambabi have been going about merchandising with the name of the party and endlessly castigating our flag bearer who we are proud to say is the most popular and loved Nigerian politician today.

“Gentlemen of the press, as they go about using the name of the party, none of them has said anything positive about Peter Obi as their Presidential candidate of the party they claim that speaks in volumes.

“Instead, they have even been more vociferous against Peter Obi than their sponsors yet they claim they are of the Labour Party. Is it not time the media houses blacklist them for wearing the devil’s coat and speaking on the saint’s platform. None of them or their family members voted for Peter Obi. Is it not yet time they leave him alone and look for another thing to say?

“Peter Obi in his capacity as the Labour Party standard bearer, had a press conference and innocuously advised the embattled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rest the certificate gate around him and save the country further embarrassment by reintroducing himself and putting records straight. A simple patriotic advisory that was informed by belief in anything that is connected to National development, but their hirelings, freebooters, and lawless adventurers prefer to insult our candidate with his fabrications.

“In one of his pieces of fiction, they claimed that Obi was impersonating his dead most senior brother, a farce, a slapstick comedy from hell. Obi’s most senior brother is alive, one of his senior brothers who died was in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN years ahead of Obi and read Computer SCIENCE while Obi read Philosophy.

“Arambabi also claims as his shadow chases him that Obi is after his life. This is a laughable allegation because OBI’s harmless disposition to politics and his non-violent posture even in extreme provocation like the blatant stealing of his mandate in cohort with INEC is apparent to make the dismissal of such wild and unsubstantiated accusation baseless.

“Gentlemen of the press, I can appreciate the frustration of somebody hired ostensibly to do a menial job against somebody and after sweeping around the whole place unable to find anything, he decides to indulge in concoctions to keep his pecuniary interest alive.

“As Obi keeps charging people to go ahead and verify his past, a Peter Obi 45 years ago was impromptuly unveiled last weekend by no less a person than the Pope’s Ambassador (Papal Nuncio) to the Czech Republic, a Nigerian, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo. Speaking off the cuff, the revered clergy testified to how the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has remained consistent in caring for society for many decades now, stating that it is in Peter Obi’s nature to help and care for those around him.

“Archbishop Okolo shared the testimony at Nnewi, during his 40th priestly anniversary thanksgiving, and 15 years as a Nuncio. He stated that Peter Obi did not develop his caring nature recently, but has consistently shown that kindness and empathy are his lifestyle.

“In the 1970s, he recalled while he was a school teacher at All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha, before proceeding to Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu. During that period, he decided to visit his younger brother, Jerry Okolo, at Christ the King College, Onitsha. The then Principal of the College, Rev Fr Nicholas Tagbo (of blessed memory) gave him some tins of milk and packets of biscuits to give to his brother.

“When he handed the items to his brother, he said that he should not have bothered, that he has enough. His classmate, and friend Peter Obi, normally go to the supermarket, bring a carton of milk, and share with all of us.

“Whilst showering admiration on Peter Obi’s character, life of caring, and empathy towards humanity, the Archbishop urged him to continue to do same in service to the nation.

“This is the man they are struggling to dent his image but they have not found anything damaging against him but rather have resorted to cooking up lies and fabrication. The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, is by my side here you all know him is Obiora Ifoh our Acting Publicity Secretary.

I am therefore by this press conference in our National Party Headquarters urging the public and particularly the media houses to treat this person as Labour Party impersonators which they are.”