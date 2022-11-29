Labour Party Challenges Tinubu To Debate Obi

The Labour Party has challenged the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to a debate with its own candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko said Tinubu and Obi are not on the same level in terms of intellectual capacity.

Tinubu had last week said Obi has been quoting fake statistics that can’t be substantiated, adding that he can never bring himself to even mention Obi’s name as such would be a disgrace.

However, Tanko who described Tinubu as a drowning man challenged him to engage Obi in an open debate to determine who is best to lead Nigeria.

He said ” The APC presidential candidate said it will be a disgrace to mention Obi’s name. It is a statement from a drowning man”.

“This is somebody that cannot really identify his own mother. He cannot clearly state his school records. So, Tinubu and Peter Obi are not in the same realm at all. Obi is far superior to him in terms of health, physical structure and intellectual disposition”.

“Infact, it’s a honour for him to be running against Peter Obi. As far we are concerned, we have an intellectually endowed presidential candidate who is consistent, who is transparent and has the capacity to turn Nigeria around for good”.

“We challenge Tinubu to an open debate with Peter Obi and see if he will not be humiliated . He should come out of his hiding place and intellectually engage Peter Obi on national issues and let Nigerians decide who is the best between the two of them to lead the country in 2023”.