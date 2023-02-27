News

Labour Party Candidate Attah Defeats Banky W, Obanikoro In Eti-Osa

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
The Labour Party Federal House of Representatives candidate for Eti-Osa in Lagos, Thaddeus Attah, has been named as the winner of the election.

Attah’s victory means a loss for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and that of the All Progressives Congress, Obanikoro.

Celebrating his win on Twitter, Attah wrote, “I have been declared winner for the House Of Representatives, Etiosa Federal Constituency….

“Now it’s time to take the mantle and bring good governance to the people.
Atta Achief.”

