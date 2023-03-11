Labour Party Campaign Centred On Service To People – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi,has aid the centre of his party’s campaign will be centred in service to the people.

Obi said this while addressing party members in Anambra State which he once governed.

The former governor, who lost the 2023 presidential election, was in the state to campaign for his party’s candidates in the coming governorship and House of Assembly election.

He said, “Yesterday, I shared great moments with all the candidates of our great party, LP, in Anambra State, both at the Federal and State level. I reminded them that at the centre of our campaign will be a strong desire for service to the people and a firm commitment to nation building.

“We must build a better nation for ourselves and for the future generations. Once again, I congratulated our candidates who won various elective posts at the Federal Level, and encouraged those contesting at the State level to give in their best.

“I listened to their challenges and wished them well. They shall succeed. A New Nigeria is here. -PO”