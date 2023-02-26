Politics

Labour Party Calls For Cancellation Of Presidential Election

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Labour Party

Labour Party, LP, has called for the cancellation of the ongoing presidential election as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, cannot upload results into its server from the polling units.

The national chairman of the party, Julius Abure made the call in a statement saying that INEC has given room for doubt in the credibility of the process.

Abure, said the inability of INEC to upload results after over 12 hours is worrisome and called it electoral robbery.

He said Labour Party is shocked by the revelations emanating from Rivers state after the presidential and national assembly elections which held on Saturday; where thugs believed to be agents of the state government invaded various polling units and collation centres, took away election materials including the results sheets, manipulated the BVAS machines and uploaded fake results in to the Central portal.

“We took particular note of incidences in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo, Rumukoro and several other areas where Labour Party was clearly leading in virtually all the polling units with very wide margins.”

Abure also mentioned Lagos and Delta as some of the states where results are allegedly manipulated.

SOURCE: AIT

