Labelling Some Nigerians Terrorism Sponsors Rubbish — Gumi

Controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has rejected claims of individuals sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria, asserting that the bandits responsible for such activities do not require external financial support, given their substantial earnings from kidnapping.

Gumi’s remarks follow the recent release of 15 entities, including individuals and Bureau De Change operators, implicated in terrorism financing by the Nigerian government.

Speaking during an appearance on the Daily Trust X Space platform, Gumi emphasized that only the court of law holds the authority to declare someone a terrorism financier.

His words; “I think it’s high time the government took the bull by the horns, come together to see how to redirect these people (bandits)…

“Now they are looking for N1 billion for these children (kidnap victims) to be released. They financed themselves by kidnapping. I think it’s rubbish to just frame your political opponents as financing terrorism.

“No Nigerian will put his money in terrorism, we’re beyond that. These people are financing themselves by taking our children for ransom.

“So, how can we say some people are financing terrorism because there is a misunderstanding between them”.