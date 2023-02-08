Sports

La Liga Files Complaint Over Vinicius Abuae

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
42
Vinicius
Vinicius

La Liga on Tuesday said it had filed a complaint with a local court in Mallorca over racist abuse targeted at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

At least one fan could be heard shouting racist abuse at Vinicius in footage, published by DAZN, from Mallorca’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

La Liga said it was the sixth complaint it had filed for “racist insults or chants” against Vinicius.

Three have been shelved by prosecutors but two others are still being processed in Valladolid and Madrid.

In December after being abused during a win at Real Valladolid, Vinicius hit out at La Liga for continuing “to do nothing” about racists at Spanish matches.

“Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing,” Vinicius said.

The Spanish top-flight said on Tuesday: “La Liga has been fighting against this kind of behaviour for years, as well as promoting the positive values of sport, not only on the field of play, but also off it.”

Real Madrid are currently in Morocco to play in the Club World Cup.

“Spanish football has a problem with Vinicius,” coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters in Rabat.

“It seems that he is the victim of something that I don’t understand… And we have to solve it.”

AFP

Post Views: 67
Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
42

Related Articles

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag To Keep Faith With Martial, Weghorst

6 hours ago
EPL

Kompany Slams Man City Critics After Premier League Charges

6 hours ago

How Volleyball Training Tour Reshaping Players Mentality

1 day ago

Tom Brady Speaks On Becoming Sports Analyst

1 day ago